An event that has proven to be a small but vital lifeline for local musicians in COVID times is set for a return this Friday, with local band The Safety of Life at Sea to perform in Kings Parade. The O'Connell group, featuring core members Kris Schubert, Lian Wong, Stephen Helman and Tony Bibby, will perform from 5.30pm Friday at the foot of the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, accompanied by their regular brass section. READ ALSO: Book in now for the ghost tour at Miss Traill's House Mr Schubert said the band is looking forward to helping bring the Musicians in the Park event back for 2022. "It's always a pleasure to perform with the band and it's great to see Bathurst Regional Council bring back Musicians in the Park," Mr Schubert said. "They've been fun gigs to perform in the past, so we hope members of the community will bring out a picnic rug and camp chairs, grab some dinner from a nearby eatery and listen to some great music for a couple of hours." READ ALSO: Bathurst Rail Museum to host model railway workshop during school holidays The Musicians in the Park initiative is a free event that has been supported by funding from the state government's Festival of Place Summer Fund. The Safety of Life at Sea are fresh off the Sydney launch of their third studio album, Let the River Go, which was held at Marrickville's The Great Club. "With all the postponements that occurred last year, the Sydney launch almost coincided with the one-year anniversary of Let the River Go, but it was great to reconnect with our Sydney following again," Mr Schubert said. Mr Schubert said the band will perform a number of songs off Let the River Go at their Friday gig. "There'll be recent songs, old songs and a few surprise covers," he said. READ ALSO: The Rivoli to feature at Malachi Gilmore Hall launch event at Oberon "Hopefully these gigs will continue throughout the year, because the quality of songs being written out this way is simply incredible, as good as anywhere, and February's Regional Songwriting Contest certainly unearthed a lot of talent." Local jazz band Pengopuss will also participate in Musicians in the Park on Friday, April 22. For more information on The Safety of Life at Sea, visit their Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

