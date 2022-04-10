BnB management business expanding into Bathurst

news, local-news, BnB

AN Orange-based bed-and-breakfast property management company which already manages over 100 properties is expanding its reach into Bathurst. BNB Made Easy is a short-term property management company, which has been operating from Orange for the past three years. Due to its growth, it is expanding its presence into Bathurst. Having already taken a number of Bathurst properties into its portfolio, CEO Tim Mortimer said it made sense to bring the business to the city. "The company are incredibly excited to be launching into Bathurst, and to celebrate, we will be hosting a free informative seminar at one of our existing properties, to educate the Bathurst community about our services," he said. BNB Made Easy was founded by Tim Mortimer in 2018, in Orange NSW. MAKING NEWS: Mr Mortimer said BNB Made Easy professionally manage properties as short-term rentals allowing our clients to enjoy the broad range of benefits associated, without the hassle of everyday hosting. "Our mission is to be the market leader of short-term rentals in the region. We leverage off the latest technology and data to provide an outstanding service, excellent returns on investment and an overall experience which exceeds expectations for both our clients and our guests. "Maintaining a commitment to high quality home care, excellent communication and professional housekeeping, helps ensure our properties receive fantastic reviews, which then generates more bookings, repeat business and more revenue for you. "Managing over 100 Airbnbs in Orange NSW, BNB Made Easy is very excited to officially launch its services in Bathurst," he said. He encouraged anyone interested in finding out more to attend the free information seminar being held in Bathurst. He said it was a an opportunity to learn the financial benefits of short-term rentals. The evening is being held on April 27 at 6pm. Register for the event via the BNB Made Easy Website; www.bnbmadeeasy.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/3b6a2415-3c92-4bc5-af5b-6e3a9dbdcf7f.JPG/r0_228_5568_3374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg