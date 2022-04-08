community,

The Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society [BRAGS] is putting the call out to members of the community who'd be interested in taking a more active interest in the gallery's operations. BRAGS support the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] through various fundraising avenues designed to purchase works of art for the gallery's permanent collection. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery to launch three new exhibitions The fundraising activities range from exhibition openings, which always feature wine and canapes, artist talks, demonstrations and workshops, gallery tours and art appraisal and valuation days. BRAGS publicity officer Max Wilson said the committee is endeavouring to get more people involved as COVID eases. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Musicians in the Park event to return this Friday "We do have a sizeable group of people involved with BRAGS already, but there's always opportunities for more to join," Mr Wilson said. "There's a number of benefits that come with being a member of BRAGS, including discounts to exhibition openings and items at the gallery gift shop and invitations to pre-opening exhibition viewings and tours of the gallery and artist studios." Mr Wilson said the annual membership fees involved: $20 for individuals, $15 for concession and students, $25 for families and $35 for corporations: have been tailored to provide affordable solutions for a variety of demographics. "I always equate these fees to the number of cups of coffee people regularly consume; for a family of two, a couple of cups of coffee is nothing when it comes to supporting and growing the appeal of the art gallery," he said. READ ALSO: Orange musician Ray Vanderby releases new soul/funk record, 'Comet 2 Comet' "BRAG is one of the cultural gems in Bathurst's crown, and plays such a major role in enticing local visitation." BRAGS secured nearly $50,000 from the state government last year to support 20 artists in the Hill End Residential Intensive Program and, more recently, contributed $4000 to the purchase of a work by senior Gija artist Mabel Juli. For more information on how to become a member, contact BRAG on 63336555 or visit the gallery in Keppel Street. BRAGS has been in operation since 1969.

