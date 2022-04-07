news, local-news,

There will be no shortage of artisan crafts and historic occupations on show this weekend, with the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail to return for its fifth instalment. Across two locations- Bathurst Agricultural Research Station and the Bathurst Showground- visitors will be greeted by a host of artisans showcasing a wide variety of heritage trades, many of which were essential in building Bathurst. It'll be a momentous occasion for local whip maker Robin Wills, who said he's looking forward to showcasing his unique command of leather with the wider community. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery to launch three new exhibitions "I make everything from plaited fly-switches to bracelets and necklaces, any implement that takes form from plaited leather really," Mr Wills said. Mr Wills first developed an interest in leatherwork 54 years ago, and he said it all began with "a crying child." "When my first child was born, I took up plaiting while sitting by the cot," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Musicians in the Park event to return this Friday "I've been doing it ever since, and having been to every Trades Trail, the camaraderie among artisans is really special as, for many, this is a major opportunity to showcase our crafts with the local community." Trades Trail coordinator Sandy Bathgate said there's been a tremendous amount of interest in the lead-up to the event, with around 50,000 seeking information about the event online over the past three weeks. "We had a record turnout last year, so we know keeping it to two venues is a winning formula," Mr Bathgate said. "This event definitely has the best value for money in the region because for $15, you get two days, two venues a shuttle bus, corn on the cob and a vast number of exhibiting artisans." READ ALSO: Orange musician Ray Vanderby releases new soul/funk record, 'Comet 2 Comet Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said around 300 tickets have already been sold for the event, which matches last year's sales. "It's a fantastic event for the city, and we expect more people looking for last-minute weekend plans will purchase tickets as well, so it'll be a great boost to the local economy," Cr Taylor said. The event will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets, visit www.bathurstregion.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/936eec32-2a15-4f9e-97d1-a92eee385153.JPG/r1_236_4605_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg