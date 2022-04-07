news, local-news,

A $170,000 upgrade to PCYC Bathurst is almost complete, with phase two of the renovation expected to be finished by the end of the school holidays. Club manager David Hitchick said the second phase on the renovations began late last year. "We've already completed phase one of the project, which was near the reception desk on the other side of the foyer," he said. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: As part of phase one, builders knocked out the wall of the front reception area and opened it up, he said. "Before, we only had a single point of sale; now we've got two points. It moves the queue faster when making bookings, and opens up the area a little more. "In phase two, we are opening up a little more space in front of the window near the gym. "We are redoing our kitchen in there now. It will be a little smaller to make space in the foyer, but will have more storage and more functionality. "It should be a really good change for us." Mr Hitchick said phase one was completed in October and the second phase began about a month ago. "It was supposed to be finished this week for school holidays, but issues with COVID-19 knocked the builders around," he said. "It's going to be finished around the first week of school holidays." Mr Hitchick said the renovations will give people more room to sit and watch what is happening in the gym. "It has always been an awkward space in the foyer, and is always a competition for prime seats in the afternoon. "This has enabled us to have three to four more tables in the area, and also created some traffic control for customers as they come through doors. They assist with that flow a little bit better." He said the funding came from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities funding. "We applied for it back in 2019. We are really grateful to the NSW Government for their support and to Paul Toole," he said. "We are looking forward to rolling it out and having customers enjoy the space."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/78653c7b-61af-491f-9259-114e7692235b.JPG/r2_433_5565_3576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg