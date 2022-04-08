sport, local-sport,

FROM the new team on the block to last year's leading side - it's quite the step up for Bathurst '75 this Saturday as they prepare to play Orana Spurs. Bathurst '75 didn't have to wait long to get a taste of Western Premier League success by blasting by Orange CYMS 5-1 in the opening round, but against Spurs this weekend they find themselves up against a club that set the standard in 2021. The '75 attack on the counter was potent against CYMS though their defensive structure will be put to the test against a more experienced outfit this weekend. Coach Mark Comerford said his side will have to be at the top of their game to make an impact against the Dubbo side. "Spurs, at the end of last year, were leading when the competition ended early and they had a 3-0 win on the weekend and they've maintained a similar group of players to last year," he said. "They'll be a very good test for us. They're going to present some extra problems, but confidence amongst our group after last week will be high, and the belief will be that we can compete and get points against anyone in the competition." Comerford isn't too sure what to expect from the Spurs but has confidence in the adaptability of his '75 squad to meet whatever's thrown their way. "They've been in the competition for two years. They struggled in the first season but last year they were at the top of the table, so they've obviously done something right in the last 12 months and they've also started strongly this year." "I expect them to test us through the midfield, though I don't know too much about what their defensive structure will be like. For me, it's about going there with our own game plan and style of game, and then we'll adjust on the day depending on what they do. "There's always something that we can improve on, so we'll take a look at that in the lead up to this, make the adjustments and then see how it pans out on the weekend." The Bathurst '75 and Orana Spurs clash is the first leg of a Proctor Park double header on Saturday, which starts from 3pm. The Panorama-Waratahs clash will follow at 5pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/367092c3-3757-4c27-aef3-d6fadcaa9db9.jpg/r1769_745_3934_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg