community,

Bathurst Toastmasters Club president John Attard is embarking on a project to start a new Toastmasters Club aimed at young people aged 18 to 35 to help with communication, public speaking and leadership skill development. Mr Attard will chair a one-hour meeting at Panthers Bathurst on Wednesday, April 20 from 6.30pm for younger members of the community who would like to improve their communication skills, which are essential in opening up new networks, seeking and presenting information and selling yourself to potential employers. READ ALSO: Bathurst Regional Art Gallery Society looks to grow membership base "Toastmasters is all about enhancing your public speaking and leadership skills through a mutually supportive environment," Mr Attard said. "The meeting will take place in a relaxed environment where participants can practice impromptu and prepared speeches and receive feedback, and the speeches can adopt either a personal or professional tone." Mr Attard has been with Bathurst Toastmasters Club for two years, and was elected president in 2021. READ ALSO: Penrith Panthers legend Royce Simmons to come through Bathurst in 300 kilometre-walk fundraiser for Alzheimer's disease He said he's seen the benefits in himself in particular the impact this has had in his personal and professional life, and feels a host of younger people could benefit from improved public speaking skills. "As Toastmasters groups often comprise of older members, it can be a bit of a deterrent for young people as they can't speak the language they'd like to," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail to showcase unique vintage crafts "I'd like to make this a fortnightly thing." For more information, contact Mr Attard on 0413819593 or attard.anthony@live.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/76e9bbb3-b3b9-4498-800c-e74e5a3caadd.JPG/r410_162_4168_2285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg