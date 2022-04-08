Driver airlifted to Westmead after suffering leg injuries in crash

news, local-news, crash, airlifted, emergency, Chifley

A man was flown to Westmead Hospital with serious leg injuries after his car slammed into a tree on the outskirts of town on Thursday afternoon. Paramedics, police, police rescue, SES and the RFS were among emergency crews to respond to the callout which came at around 2.40pm. A spokesperson for paramedics said they received a triple 000 call that a car had slammed into a tree, and the patient was trapped by compression. Four road crews along with the rescue helicopter attended, the helicopter landing at the scene. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: The spokesperson said the man, 26, was the sole occupant of the car. Duty officer with Chifley Police District, Inspector Gerard Powell said the man was travelling north along Duramana Road, when at approximately one kilometre north of the turn off to the Bridle Track, he lost control of the car on a left hand bend. "The car collided with a tree, and a passing motorist stopped and assisted him. "Police, RFS, ambulance and police rescue with assistance of the SES worked to free the man who had injuries to both legs." While the crash remains under police investigation, Inspector Powell said it served as a timely reminder for drivers to drive to conditions and exercise caution in the wet, especially when the road is slippery. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

