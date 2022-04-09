Bathurst Muslims back celebrating Ramadan together

community,

Bathurst's Muslim population has been affected in the way it celebrates Ramadan for the past two years, but it seems like things are finally getting back to normal. Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, where Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. This year Ramadan has fallen between April 2 and May 2 and usually Muslims would meet together to pray and break their fast over sunset. READ MORE: This hasn't necessarily been possible for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic but now members of the Bathurst community can celebrate Ramadan together at the Al Sahabah Mosque in Kelso. Jameel Qureshi, a member of the Muslim population within the Bathurst region, said it's been great to be meeting back together. "It's nice being back amongst it and being altogether," he said. "We're not meant to eat or drink [between sunrise and sunset] but it's about controlling yourself. For example, you're using your manners or not swearing or not losing your temper. It's just about resetting yourself and better yourself." Mr Qureshi said Ramadan can be challenging at times but it can also be challenging. "From my point of view, it can be tough but it can be rewarding," he said. "I love eating chocolates, sugar, soft drink and all that kind of stuff. At the end of the day, I now look forward to having a piece of fruit and water. "Because we live in such a great country, we tend to get spoiled a bit and sometimes take things for granted. Like have a glass of water, it's really nice." The history of Ramadan stretches back to the seventh century AD, around the same time that the Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, come to prominence in the Arabian peninsula. Ramadan is observed in order to honour the fourth pillar of Islamic faith known as Sawm. There are several reasons why Muslims are required to observe Sawm, including: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/d4b85a26-fdb9-4b99-9093-fa84907c0729.jpg/r118_923_3845_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg