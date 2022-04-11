Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail draws another welcome crowd

news, local-news,

The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail proved another welcome hit with the local community over the weekend, with many turning out to view and take part in trades that were commonplace in past eras. There were buckets for people to craft, whips to crack, and over two venues- Bathurst Agricultural Research Station and the Bathurst Showground- there was plenty for the entire family to keep occupied with. READ ALSO: Bathurst Toastmasters president looks to start club for young adults While an official crowd figure won't be known for a few days, Trades Trail coordinator Sandy Bathgate believes there was enough in attendance over Saturday and Sunday to match the record crowd at last year's event. "The miniature donkeys have been enormously popular, and down at the showground, there was a woman making marionettes who was producing some exquisite work," Mr Bathgate said. "The soap making demonstrations was a hit as well, and there were dozens of people making buckets at any one time; with over 100 artisans involved, its been a huge community effort." READ ALSO: Bathurst's Andy Wheeler to host his last Oxford Hotel karaoke on Good Friday Mr Bathgate said there was a host of positive feedback from members of the community. "We haven't had one negative remark about the event, and the courtesy bus between the two venues was always full," he said. "After two years that were significantly impacted by COVID- we had to run the 2020 event virtually- it sure feels like things are getting back on track." Mr Bathgate said the success of the event, in particular the interactive event, has given him plenty of food for thought for next year's event. "We'd like to get a brickmaker at next year's event to teach children how to make bricks, and I feel a fencer and a haymaker would also bring a lot to proceedings," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Youth Council host Chase the Rainbow colour run at Morse Park "It would also be interesting to bring a community competition in for those who are best-dressed in period costumes. "I visited the recent Orange Medieval Faire, and there were plenty of period costumes around, and I feel it would help widen the audience at the Trades Trail." Last weekend's Trades Trail was the fifth to be held since 2017, and has become a staple of Bathurst's Autumn Colours program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/96a22e68-995b-48e1-98ca-4a8a94ac8be1.JPG/r2_208_4076_2510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg