It's been a difficult journey for the 2021-22 Bathurst Youth Council as the impact of COVID-19 has significantly affected their capacity to host large-scale community events. But they finally got their chance on Sunday, as hundreds of people turned out to Morse Park for Chase the Rainbow, a colour run event to officially open NSW Youth Week for 2022. READ ALSO: Bathurst Toastmasters president looks to start club for young adults Children and adults alike turned up in shirts the brightest of white, but it didn't last long as, once the run commenced, they were soon covered in powdered hues of green, yellow, pink and blue. It was a fun-filled occasion for not only participants, but for the Bathurst Youth Council too, who finally got their opportunity to organise and run a large community event in a display of their outstanding citizenship. For Bathurst Youth mayor Ashley Maalouf, it was well worth the wait. READ ALSO: Dino-store exhibition at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum "After how disruptive COVID-19 was, it's a great sight to see so many kids and their parents running around and getting splashed with colour, we couldn't be any happier with how the event has turned out," Ashley said. Ashley said the labours of the Youth Council preparing the event for the community certainly paid off, with hundreds of smiling faces enthusiastically taking part in the proceedings. "Each bag of coloured powder weighs five kilograms and we have 10 boxes of each colour, so it's been a big effort," she said. "I think members of the youth council have as many colours on them as participants, so we've certainly gotten into the spirit just as much." Youth deputy mayor Harvey Lew said the event attracted 600 registrations. "This has taken months of preparation on our end, so to see that many people sign up is an enormous effort," Harvey said. "I've been on Youth Council for two years, and every big idea we've had has been struck down by COVID, so it's great to finally have an in-person event to share with the local community." READ ALSO: Member for Calare Andrew Gee defends school charts after SFF's Mark Banasiak's attack With the current Youth Council term coming to an end in June, Harvey hopes the success of Chase the Rainbow will encourage local high school students to become members. "The Youth Council is a group of influential people who are passionate about youth events and youth mental health and youth issues, and is a great opportunity to meet like-minded people who want to build their leadership and citizenship credentials," he said. "We're confident the next Youth Council will put in the same level of effort into youth-orientated community events that we have, and we wish them all the best once they're announced later in the year."

