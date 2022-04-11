sport, local-sport,

SHE'S now got the experience of an ACT Brumbies under 18s cap to draw on, but Annie Craig still feels right at home when she's in Bathurst Bulldogs colours playing alongside some of the Central West's finest. Talented halfback Craig became the youngest female player to pull on a Bulldogs jersey last season and while conceding experience to many of her rivals, her skill still shone. It was something that ACT and Southern NSW under 18s selectors noticed and Craig lined up for them in their youth development match against NSW earlier this month. Her skills were also on display on Saturday when helping the Bathurst Bulldogs to a 17-0 trial win over Orange Emus at Ashwood Park. But while she set up Bulldogs' second try - taking a quick penalty tap and attacking down the blindside before finding Teagan Miller in support - Craig gives her team-mates plenty of credit. "I've got most of my confidence from Marita [Shoulders] and Mel [Waterford], so I think coming back here boosts my confidence," she said. "I feel like playing with the older and more experience girls, they tell me when to talk more and if I'm doing things right and what I need to work on." READ MORE: Shoulders is named women's player of the carnival at NSW Police Cup READ MORE: Scots All Saints College inaugural Jakiya Whitfeld Cup under 18s winners READ MORE: Miller is excited about Bulldogs new Platypi recruits Craig was also impressed by a "well-drilled back line" which has a lot of new talents. "The new girls seem to be pretty good with what they're doing, it's good especially after a few people have left from the backs. They've all come in and filled those spots well," she said. It was one of those new faces, Sarah Colman, who scored the opening try of Saturday's trial. After putting the kick-off out on the full, Bulldogs muscled up in defence, forced the turnover, drove the ball inside Emus' defensive 22 and then spread it wide to Colman who sliced through to score. Bulldogs pilfered line-out ball and won a scrum against the feed in the first half of the trial as well - both good signs as they face Emus in their Ferguson Cup season opener on April 23. In the second period Bulldogs added two more tries, Craig setting up Miller before star winger Jacinta Windsor crossed under the sticks then booted the conversion. For Bulldogs skipper Mel Waterford, backing up a trial win a week earlier against CSU with the effort against Emus shows her side is in a good position ahead of round one. "We got a little bit injury depleted at the beginning of the year as you do when there are Central West trials and girls playing league, but we've got a really good core squad, we've been training together since January," she said. "We did a touch tournament over summer and it's worked really well for the new girls coming in. It has helped all the girls to get to know each other and everyone seems quite chilled at the moment." The mood from Emus coach Alex Walker was positive as well. Though her side did not manage to score against Bulldogs, with a host of new faces the trial was more about seeing them get match practice. "I think everyone gave it a 110 per cent, I can't fault them for that at all. Literally their grit and determination out there today despite the scoreline, they just didn't give up," she said. "I didn't know what to expect and a lot of those girls have not taken to a rugby field at all, we didn't have many veterans on the field either today, so I'm incredibly proud of how they performed. "Most of our veteran players who are our playmakers were out today, but you've just got to run with it." Vipers league recruit Ella Barrett, who lined up at flyhalf, impressed Walker as did the vastly experienced Amanda Ferguson who filled in at halfback. "Ella, she has just blown away my expectations, she has really stood up and today was just wonderful," she said. "Having at Ferg at nine and have her directing traffic around the park, I think that was really helpful for some of the new girls."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/35cb2eaa-6190-4d9f-82d7-315b94b499b1.JPG/r0_251_4517_2803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg