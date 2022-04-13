Plenty of fun at the PCYC these school holidays

news, local-news, PCYC, school

SCHOOL holidays are underway and the PCYC has plenty of fun planned for kids doing its holiday program. Manager of the PCYC David Hitchick said the school program is one of the highlights on the PCYC's calendar. While the program has taken a but of a hit with COVID-19 and and other factors Mr Hitchick said there is still lots of fun planned. "Because we're not an OOSH service and can't take the government vouchers (for $500 for out of school hour care) we have been impacted. "It's great for OOSH services, it's extra business which will help stimulate the economy that way, but certainly for us we have our regular customers phoning, but because we can't accept the vouchers people are looking at other options. "COVID-19 also obviously had an impact, a lot of parents have played it safe in school holiday periods finding other options or not sending their kids to big group activities, and our numbers were impacted through that period. MAKING NEWS: "But we still have a strong program here and we run great activities, so I know it will come back. "It just does impact us a bit this time," he said. "But like I said, we have a great team here and a great program." "It's running for the holidays, with Easter right through the middle it's a bit shorter in terms of actual days. "But we are running our usual favourites laser tag and gymnastics, the ninja warrior course that we we setup. "We've always got elements of craft and creative things as well. "Some of the stuff we do involves team building and problem solving exercises. They work really well with the kids they enjoy getting in and trying and it helps them connect," he said. "The kids love it, it is non-stop action, the kids go home tired every single day. "There are so many deferent activities, seven or eight activities a day, they are never bored," he said. To find go to the PCYC's Facebook page or contact them via social media or on the phone.

