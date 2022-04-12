Bathurst musician Jade Flynn returning to live music after three years
He's been busy over the past three years committing to his responsibilities as a local Wiradyuri elder, but Yanhadarrambal Jade Flynn is set to make a return to live music this Thursday at The Victoria Bathurst.
Under the stage name Billy Flynn [his middle name is William], the singer-songwriter will rekindle his musical fire for The Victoria's Second Supper event, which will also feature Timothy, Simmons Bros and further special guests.
"It's been a while since I've performed live, and I've been itching to get back into it for quite a while," Flynn said.
"There'll be a few new songs in the mix, as well as some I wrote as a 17 year old busking on the streets of Bathurst in 1998."
Flynn's last original music project of note was The Orient Royal Mail Band, who regularly performed around the Central West in the mid-to-late 2010s.
He said the new tunes convey a wide range of feelings about life and experiences.
"I've been listening to a lot of new music on Spotify lately. They have this 'radar release' thing that showcases new sounds from a range of different genres, so it's helped re-energise the songwriting a bit," he said.
"The Victoria is certainly a great venue to perform at, and there will be some song dedications to people around town who were among the first to see me play live in Bathurst, so hopefully some old friends are able to turn out."
Second Supper will feature a pop-up bar of local beer and wine produced by Cosmo Brewing and Renzaglia Wines respectively.
Doors open 6pm on Thursday. Tickets cost $15.
