Bathurst High's inaugural Block Fest arts event labelled a success

Denison College Bathurst High Campus has labelled last Friday's Block Fest a resounding success, with many members of the community turning out to view the school's creative showcases. While Mi-Sex as a headline act was an attraction for many, the real highlight was the music and dance performances, artworks and creative projects displayed by Bathurst High and the wider community. READ ALSO: Plenty of fun at the PCYC these school holidays Bathurst High creative and performing arts head teacher Veronica Manock said the strong community turnout on the night gave the school plenty of encouragement for Block Fest's potential future. "I'm really happy that such a diverse snapshot of the community turned out for the event, as there's so much creative student work put together here that warrants a larger audience," Ms Manock said. "With plenty of students performing live and showcasing their works in exhibitions, it goes to show Block Fest has legs as a community event." READ ALSO: Bathurst musician Jade Flynn returning to live music after three years In addition to Mi-Sex, visitors were treated to performances by Smith & Jones, Swing Factor and a host of local dance schools. A new artwork from Australian multidisciplinary mural artist Beastman was also unveiled at the school. "We were worried the weather might affect attendance, but it thankfully held off, so we were able to attract a good crowd," Ms Manock said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Andy Wheeler to host his last Oxford Hotel karaoke on Good Friday "We're really keen for more people and organisations in the community to be part of Bathurst High, as well as grow the appeal of creative career pathways for students studying arts-based subjects." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

