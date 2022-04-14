sport, local-sport,

IT hasn't taken long for entries in this October's Mount Panorama Punish to surge past the 300 mark as runners look to flock back to the running event for its fifth edition. Punish organiser Stephen Jackson has been blown away by the early support thrown behind the event. "We're getting enquires from all around the country and we've received entries from all corners. We have a teams event this year, and the number of team entries has been quite remarkable," he said. "It's a better rate than it was pre-COVID so we're certainly looking at something in excess of 1,000 for this race. "It's really surprised us. The numbers and enthusiasm has been remarkable. It's the fifth event too, so number 05 - the Brockie special. We'll have to work something in around that. "We're getting support from locals and from interstate so the event will be big, bright and beautiful this year." This year's edition will be capped at 1,200 entries and it's expected that the final entry count will come close to that figure. "We're running it independently this year. For the first couple Bathurst Council helped us out but this time we're paying for everything, though we'll no doubt be still making donations to local charities," Jackson said. "Being self-sufficient is great because it means we can take it in different ways as well and expand it with interest from some of the biggest organisations around." Early bird entry prices remain in place until April 23. The punish takes place on October 23.

