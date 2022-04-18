sport, local-sport,

FIVE Bathurst players have been selected in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the season, celebrating a diverse range of success stories and individual achievements across the course of the 2021-22 competition. Nic Broes and Matt Fearnley were instrumental in St Pat's Old Boys' title-winning run, Kyle Aubin's player of the season performance saw him do the hard yards for Centennials Bulls while Henry Shoemark's batting helped City Colts reach finals. And the final player among that Bathurst group was ORC's Dave Sellers, who inspired the Tigers to go well beyond the expectations many had for BOIDC's new team on the block. ORC came so close to a finals appearance that they only missed out based on quotient, and Sellers' 376 runs at an average of 37.6 was a key part in getting them so close. Not many in the competition were seeing the ball better than Sellers around the midway point of the season, where he hit scores of 74, 103 and 93. Sellers said it was great to be able to make contributions to an ORC team who didn't take long to find their feet in a new competition. "I've had a couple of bad years so it's nice to have a good one, that's for sure," he said. "It's just great to contribute to the team and find a bit of success along the way. At the start of the year no-one really knew how we'd go and we some probably weren't sure whether we'd win a game so to be scoring runs and helping to win a few games felt good. "It's also a bit disappointing because we were sitting second there at Christmas and heading for semis but it's nice to build up towards next season." The ORC skipper's hopeful it's the start of a great time for the team in BOIDC but he knows there will be challenges ahead. "I can't wait for next year but we'll have to wait and see what happens with our team. We've got a few boys away for uni but we'll worry about that when we get to it," he said. Orange players Matt Corben, Shaun Grenfell, Hugh Middleton, Brett Causer, Daryl Kennewell, Mitch Black and Zac Reimer were the others selected in the team of the season. Corben (492), Aubin (460), Shoemark (460), Middleton (440) and Grenfell (436) made up the top five run scorers across regular season and finals matches for the season. Fearnley (31) was a dominant leader in the wicket taker's category for the season. Teammate Broes finished top eight in both batting and bowling categories. Cavaliers were the only team to gain three selections in the team of the season through Corben, Middleton and Black. Sellers said it's an honour to be among the top dozen players of 2021-22. "It's a great team to be a part of. You look through those names and it's a who's who of the comp," he said. "There's Corben and Shoemark, who have been there for years, and then there's Broesy who's played NSW Country this year, which is pretty cool."

