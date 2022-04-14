Bathurst Theatre Company to produce Music Hall-inspired production

news, local-news,

The Bathurst Theatre Company is in the process of putting together a new show that will take audiences back to the Music Hall era of the 19th century. Directed by Chris Bacon, An Evening at the Bathurst Bull and Bush will incorporate some of the finest theatrical talent for a performance full of singing, fancy dress and escapism from the labours of life. Mr Bacon said audiences can expect a performance with a very different atmosphere from what is commonplace in reality. READ ALSO: Bathurst Rail Museum garden spaces are starting to take shape "There was no political correctness in the Music Hall world, it just represented life as it is without trying to reform it, and this feeling will come through in some of the songs we're offering," he said. "One of the great things about Music Hall is it's very much participatory theatre, which invited audience members to heavily get involved in proceedings." Music Hall evolved in the United Kingdom during the Industrial Revolution as entertainment for the thousands and thousands of labourers and their families being attracted to the rapidly expanding cities. READ ALSO: Bathurst brewer developing Ukrainian stout to support war-torn country Mr Bacon said he's excited to be hosting the event at Keystone 1889 as it serves as a fitting venue to recreate the atmosphere of the Music Hall era. "The ambience of Keystone is quite unique, and when you look back at some of the sketched of the famous Music Halls in London, their interior design is not too dissimilar to that of Keystone," he said. "This is probably because the men who built Keystone brought that knowledge with them, and we couldn't have a better place for ambience in the state." READ ALSO: Bathurst High's inaugural Block Fest arts event labelled a success Mr Bacon said the cast features everyone from teenagers to nonagenarians, and will be a perfect show for people with curiosity about the Music Hall era. "Younger people may have heard stories of these performances from their grandparents," he said. An Evening at the Bathurst Bull and Bush will be performed on May 6 and 7, with rehearsals now under way. Tickets are available at www.keystone1889.com.

