A world-acclaimed Australian production is set to return to Bathurst later this month in order to merge Irish dance with magical illusion. Celtic Illusion commenced the first leg of its 10th anniversary tour in January this year, and will commence its second leg with a show at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC] on April 21. READ ALSO: Plenty of fun at the PCYC these school holidays Performer Georgia May said the performance will be a spectacle for Bathurst to behold. "Celtic Illusion is all about modern Irish dancing, grand illusion and magic, and it's a fusion that not everyone is used to," May said. "It's definitely a weird mix, but it's very enjoyable to perform and I feel audiences will get a real kick out of it." READ ALSO: Bathurst's National Trust branch delivers awards to CBD terrace owners May said audiences will be pleasantly surprised with how it all fuses together. "The show isn't split up between dancing and magic sessions, it's all happening simultaneously," she said. "I've been involved in the show since 2013, and after not knowing what to expect at first, its turned into quite the engaging and rewarding challenge for me as a professional dancer." Audiences will witness some of the fastest tap dancing in the world combined with impossible magic, the only show of its kind in the world that combines these two artforms. The show also features an incredible soundtrack composed by a stellar team including Angela Little who co-composed Baz Luhrmann's film Australia, as well as Steve Skinner who has arranged and produced for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent. READ ALSO: Bathurst musician Jade Flynn returning to live music after three years May said the 10th anniversary performance has seen Celtic Illusion completely reimagined. "The show has new illusions, new dance routines, new costumes, lots of things that audiences haven't seen before," she said. "Even if you have seen Celtic Illusion before, this will be a completely different experience." Celtic Illusion has been performed previously in Bathurst in 2016 and 2019. "We love visiting regional Australia, the audiences are always appreciative," May said. "Given the significant effects of COVID on the entertainment industry, it's nice to be able to entertain crowds again." May stars alongside multi-talented former lead dancer of Michael Flatley's Lord Of The Dance and star illusionist Anthony Street, who has produced Celtic Illusion since its 2011 inception. Celtic Illusion will be performed at BMEC on Thursday, April 21 from 7.30pm. Tickets cost $79.90 for adults, $74.90 for concession and $69.90 for children under 16, and are available from www.bmec.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

