BATHURST'S Angus Parsons and his NSW Under 17s side were expected to be tested against their older opponents at the recent Australian Under 19s Male Cricket Championships in Adelaide but the team almost found themselves in the grand final. The team's record of three wins and two losses in their pool saw them finish just a single point away from Tasmania, letting everyone know that the state's top young talent have plenty to offer. Parsons can certainly count himself among that promising bunch after finishing his five matches with five wickets at an average of 18.6. The NSW 17s claimed wins over Tasmania, Queensland Country and also their ACT-NSW Country counterparts. They also put up a strong fight in a 40 run loss to the eventual champions Queensland Metro. The strength of the NSW 17s batting lineup during their wins meant Parsons only came to the crease twice with the willow, with his only score being 2 not out when the rest of the team were dismissed against Queensland Metro. But the chance to still bowl 23.5 overs against the nation's top junior cricketers was an opportunity Parsons savoured. The Bathurst cricketer said the NSW squad were a great group to be around, and that he's motivated to try and earn his way back to the tournament at some stage with the ACT-NSW Country 19s team. "It was so fun playing together and living as a team for a week," he said. "The first day I had 1-10 off four and on the second day I had 3-33 off 8.5, which I was really happy with. "We also watched a bloke on our team [Harjas Singh] put on masterclass and score 104 off 52. That was great to watch. "I got 0-10 off two in a T20 against the other NSW team, and on day four I got 1-24 off six against Queensland Metro, who won the championship, and then on the last day I got 0-16 off three overs. "I'm very happy with that. All the other teams were playing at such a consistently high level so it was great to be a part of. "I know what the competition is like now so I can't wait to see where it takes me." It was part of a busy schedule for Parsons who had taken part in the Under 17s State Challenge and Country Colts Championships in back-to-back weeks in January.

