Bathurst's Erin Cobcroft will be jumping into her 23rd year of life quite literally, when she jumps out of a plane to raise money for mental health. The provisional psychologist will be representing Health In Mind Orange when she takes part in the Black Dog Institute's CEO Skydive on April 29. The initiative involves CEOs, or a representative on their behalf, skydiving to raise funds and awareness for mental health and Ms Cobcroft was more than happy to 'jump' at the opportunity. "It's something I never thought about doing until I got the email," she said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst Legacy puts the call out for more volunteers "The 29th is my birthday and I thought I've taken the day off anyway so I may as well do something with that day, so I thought why not do a free skydive for my birthday and raise money for mental health in the process." Reducing stigma around mental health is something Ms Cobcroft is passionate about and is why she pursued psychology as a career. During her time at high school Ms Cobcroft was a victim of bullying but never felt comfortable seeking help. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Ricky's Breath to 'jagger' on into Keystone this Friday for local gig It's that attitude that she hopes to change for adolescents today, not only through her career but also by raising awareness through the CEO Skydive Initiative. "For me, when I was younger, I didn't really have that platform to go 'okay it's actually okay for me to go and get help'," Ms Cobcroft said, "I think that's the main thing for me, just increasing the awareness so that others know they can seek help if they need it." Each participant is set a goal of $10,000 and Ms Cobcroft hopes to reach this for Health In Mind Orange with the help of her colleague Isabel Harris who is also making the jump. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Easter crowds flock to Mayfield Garden for Autumn Festival The pair will be fundraising with a pie drive and a Bunnings barbeque. Bunnings Orange has also donated a smoker as a raffle prize and the ladies will be splitting the profits they raise. "I'd love for me and Isabel to get to $5000 each so that together combined we make the $10,000," Ms Cobcroft said. "I think you've got to be realistic that we're raising in a small regional area from a small private practice. "So if we can get $5000 each and hit the $10,000 for our business then I think that would be ideal." Ms Cobcroft said she isn't nervous yet about the skydive but is sure the nerves will kick in on the day, when she makes the trip to Wollongong for the jump. So far on her fundraising journey Ms Cobcroft has raised over $1,000 and encourages people to donate what they can afford to the important cause. People can donate online via the Black Dog Institute website.

