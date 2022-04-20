news, local-news,

Bathurst Legacy is putting the call out for more volunteers who are dedicated to supporting the families and seriously injured veterans in the region. Established in 1948, the Bathurst division of Legacy provides a range of social, financial and developmental support to more than 90 local widowers in the region, each tailored to their specific needs. Legacy volunteers, known as Legatees, are the backbone of the organisation and, being supported by paid staff and other volunteers, deliver the majority of services. READ MORE: "Becoming a Legatee is an opportunity to be a member of a well-respected organisation that recognises the service and, in some cases, the ultimate sacrifice paid by men and women in the service of their country," Bathurst Legacy president Graham Humphreys said. "We can't all leave our families and take arms to serve our country, but we can ensure that those families are cared for if someone loses their life or health as a result of that service." The role of a Legatee can vary between each family and individual, although they serve to ensure Legacy's vision and mission is met through conscientious support in the form of personnel service. As well as being a listening ear and providing regular visits, Legatees keep in touch with the widows and families committed to their care and ensure they are advised about the support available to them from the Department of Veterans' Affairs and other related organisations. Bathurst Legacy is also looking for local volunteers who would like to get involved with upcoming activities or assist with fundraising. For more information, contact Mr Humphreys on 0419 997 635 and graham@tareenahomes.com.au.

