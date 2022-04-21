Date confirmed for Veritas House's Winter Wonderland Ball

community,

AFTER being postponed last year due to a clash with the Bathurst 1000, Veritas House has confirmed a date for its Winter Wonderland Ball. Veritas House had originally booked the ball - which was to act as its 40th anniversary - for the first Saturday in November last year, but would ultimately clash with the major motor racing event when Supercars revamped its schedule. Veritas House organisers have once again booked the Goldfields for the event, to be held on Saturday, June 25. READ MORE: Corporate services manager Narelle Stocks said it's exciting that the ball can finally be held. "We were disappointed we couldn't go ahead last year but I think it's really added to the excitement, that we can finally plan for and hold a proper celebration for such a significant milestone," she said. "When we came up with the idea, we were thinking back on the last 40 years and balls were really big in Bathurst years ago. Everyone would go to the Bathurst 1000 ball and that was a big day on the calendar, so we thought there was a bit of a gap in Bathurst. "We held a Winter Wonderland Ball for Veritas House's 30th anniversary, so it seemed appropriate to do one again this year. We're hoping it can be one of those events that people really look forward to, to dress up and celebrate during winter." All proceeds from the ball will go towards Veritas' Transitional Housing Appeal, aiming to provide accommodation to young people moving from homelessness to independence. Apprenticeships, training and employment services agency VERTO will remain as the platinum sponsor for the ball, with Stocks citing the shared values between the two not-for-profit organisations. Sponsorship commitments have also been made by Peak Connect, Bathurst RSL and host venue Bathurst Goldfields (gold sponsor), as well as Raine and Horne Bathurst, The Persuader and Bathurst Regional Security (silver sponsors). Tickets are $125 per head with tables of 10 available. Tickets include a glass of wine, three-course dinner and live music. For tickets, visit veritashouse.org.au or call 6332 3882.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/a6b5b6e8-7438-46cf-be68-491e98771705.JPG/r205_25_3343_1798_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg