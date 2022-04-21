sport, local-sport,

GREG Rue knew that with a strong start in Wednesday night's Elvis Championship (2,040 metres) his five-year-old Scaramucci would put himself in a great position to get a long-deserved success. Scaramucci got the strong jump out of gate four, hit the lead and never let go of his advantage as he took out the feature event by six metres over Im Alrite ($19, Brett Hutchings) and Special Meaning ($26, Nathan Townsend). It ended a win-less run of 14 races for the Bathurst-trained gelding who had finished in the minor placings eight times during that period. Rue, who was in the driver's seat for the win, said it was satisfying to see things finally pan out in his runner's favour. "I was very happy with the run. He's been threatening to win a race for a while but he's had some real tough runs. He just keeps backing up," he said. "I thought I could find the top in this one, and if he found the front I thought he'd win, which he did. "I think if the one on the outside had of crossed me I would have been able to get back around it again. That was one of his easier runs he's had after getting a bunch of seconds and thirds. "He's probably had no luck at all over his last 10 or so starts." Rue found himself in a hot battle for the lead along with Peggyville, who came across from the outside of the front row, but Scaramucci put in strong early work to hold the advantage. On the last lap he gained a small break over the field and was able to ease his way to the line in a winning mile rate of 2:01.2. Meanwhile, Bernie Hewitt's Gold Crown Carnival champion duo of Jewel Melody and Ripp have continued their winning ways by taking out their respective APG Gold Bullion Series Heats at Menangle on Tuesday. Gold Chalice champion Ripp ($1.50 favourite) needed only a little bit of encouragement in the run home from driver Doug Hewitt to power home by seven metres in a mile rate of 1:52.5 over Muscle Bart ($12, Robbie Morris) in the three-year-old colts and geldings race. Bernie Hewitt then got into the gig on Jewel Melody to annihilate her two-year-old fillies field by 21 metres, with the Captaintreacherous filly cruising to a new career best mile rate of 1:53.8.

