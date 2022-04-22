sport, local-sport,

BATHURST '75 coach Mark Comerford is hoping that their two opening Western Premier League fixtures against differing play styles will help set his side up for a run a solid performances after the Easter break. The first of those games comes this Saturday at home against the Mudgee Wolves, where the Bathurst men will look to add to their tally of four points so far. A win over Orange CYMS and a draw against one of last season's powerhouse sides Orana Spurs will give '75 confidence that they can match it with anyone in the competition on their day. The team also showed competency when asked to adjust their game for the Spurs clash, and Comerford said that's encouraging when entering a new campaign. "I think there's still periods of learning and finding our way. We had a good first game and the game against Spurs was a different challenge, because they play a different sort of game to CYMS," he said. "They were a bit more physical and they liked to play the ball forward a bit quicker. I thought that we did well, even though we were leading, went behind and scored late. "I don't think that we look at results like that and think that we're a long way off. I honestly think we're in a great space at the moment, it's just a matter of us getting a few more combinations going." Comerford said he's seen glimpses of what Mudgee could bring to Proctor Park but won't be using too much from their 2-all draw with Barnstoneworth United as a guide for what they'll be like. "Their game was live streamed so I looked at that in bits and pieces, and it's hard to say what to expect," he said. "They've got a lot of new players in their team, and they may not have been at a point where they're ready. They could end up having more game time against us, so it's hard to say what they'll be like. "I think that ultimately if we played anywhere near like what we've done over the opening two games then we'll give ourselves a really good opportunity to get maximum points." Kick-off between Bathurst 75 and Mudgee Wolves will be at 5pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/3576f1fb-b89c-4d85-9aec-1ed1346d3e15.JPG/r0_106_2081_1282_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg