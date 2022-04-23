community,

Country pop singer Kaylee Bell, who called Bathurst home for four years, secured a clean sweep at her audition on The Voice with all four judges turning their chairs. Ms Bell performed an original song called Keith, a tribute to country music icon Keith Urban, and it was only fitting that Mr Urban turned his chair first. And it wasn't just her idol that the 32-year-old impressed; judges Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy all complemented Ms Bell on the performance. READ MORE: "To do an original in front of the person you wrote the song about, you took a huge risk and it worked, that was a perfect package of an artist," British singer Rita Ora said following the audition. In the end though, it was Australian singer Jessica Mauboy who secured Ms Bell on her team.

