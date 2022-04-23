news, local-news,

Mitchell Conservatorium [MitCon] is set to stage two shows at The Greens on William next month showcasing the finest opera tunes from throughout the ages. Led by music teacher and trained vocalist Michelle Griffin, the two performances on May 13 and 15 will be a rare opportunity to witness some of opera's most noteworthy tunes. READ ALSO: Australian pop group Human Nature to perform two Bathurst shows in May Ms Griffin said the performances will appeal to a wide audience, from seasoned opera fans to those who are interested to learn more about the genre. "It'll be a celebration of both the classics and favourites of the opera genre," she said. "We'll be going back to songs that are well known, such as 'Nessun Dorma', as well as selections from Carmen, The Phantom of the Opera and works from famous composers such as Gilbert and Sullivan." READ ALSO: Lifeline Central West to host annual Bathurst Book Fair in May Ms Griffin said its been some time since Mitchell Conservatorium has staged a local opera event, but the number of students expressing enthusiasm for the genre prompted the institution to arrange an event. "The performances will feature a bunch of staff and students, young and old, who are really committed to delving deeper into the opera genre," she said. "It's quite surprising to see so much interest among younger students especially. Some conversations I've had with students about opera have lasted as long as 45 minute." Ms Griffin said opera is essentially "singing turned up to the max." "The emotions are incredibly heartfelt, the singing is incredibly loud and the plots are overly dramatic to the point where they can sometimes verge on the ridiculous," she said. READ ALSO: Evans Arts Council facilitating oil painting workshops on Wednesdays "We will discuss the legacy of opera at both events to, so if you're not really familiar with the genre, this event will be a great place to start." Ms Griffin said it's also nice to see a return for live singing, which has long been put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. The events on May 13 and 15 will get under way from 6pm and 2pm respectively. For tickets, visit the MitCon Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

