Evans Arts Council facilitating oil painting workshops on Wednesdays

For the last few Wednesdays, the Evans Arts Council has been hosting weekly oil painting workshops for beginner and experienced artists looking to explore a different medium of the arts. Led by tutor Grahame Martin, the workshops have encouraged participants to delicately mix colour and shade to produce landscape paintings that champion shadow and depth to evoke feeling. READ ALSO: Australian pop group Human Nature to perform two Bathurst shows in May Mr Martin said each session looks at different subject matter, and invites participants to recreate a vast variety of landscapes. "We started off doing a scene I painted that was inspired by Arthur Streeton's painting of the Hawkesbury River, and we've changed it up each week," he said. "Our most recent subject has been a Sofala landscape, and we've also done ocean seascapes and old cottages." Mr Martin said the classes never fail to attract a friendly group of artist willing to further hone their craft. READ ALSO: Date confirmed for Veritas House's Winter Wonderland Ball "It's all about helping artists understand how to command light, space and atmosphere in their paintings through portrayals of what they observe in their everyday lives," he said. "Oil painting allows greater room to mix colour and add more depth to scenes." READ ALSO: READY, SET, JUMP: Erin Cobcroft skydiving for Black Dog Institute Workshops cost $10/week and run 9am-12.30pm Wednesdays at 5-7 Lee Street. To book, visit the Evans Arts Council Facebook page.

