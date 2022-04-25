Bathurst Wholefood Co Op set to host annual Harvest Festival

news, local-news,

The Bathurst Wholefood Co Op is set to bring back their annual Harvest Festival this Saturday, where local producers will be invited to sell their goods for a larger audience. The event, scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 9am to noon, will see a host of local producers converge at Macquarie Plaza [next to Bathurst Chase] to peddle fresh fruit, vegetables and designer products. READ ALSO: Oberon's Mayfield Garden pleased with Autumn Festival attendance Bathurst Wholefood Co Op manager Kiri Armstrong said the festival provides an avenue for producers to showcase and sell stock they've been nurturing over the summer period. "A lot of producers have been putting fruit, vegetables, preserves and condiments aside for the event, so we're expecting a decent turnout this Saturday," Ms Armstrong said. "It's been a great growing season with the welcome rain the region has received, so there will be plenty of variety for members of the community looking for fresh produce." READ ALSO: Evans Arts Council facilitating oil painting workshops on Wednesdays The event will also feature live music. Ms Armstrong said the Wholefood Co Op has recently reorganised its shop space to allow for greater ease of access. "We're hoping for a great crowd on the weekend, as markets have been really popular in recent months, with plenty of confidence in local agriculture," she said. "A lively and thriving atmosphere is what we're aiming for on Saturday, so everyone is welcome to come on down and check it out." READ ALSO: Date confirmed for Veritas House's Winter Wonderland Ball The Wholefood Co Op is still on the lookout for more stallholders for Saturday, with stall spaces going at $10 each. For more information, call 63321545 or visit the Co Op's Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/f710b129-8848-4e1d-bc33-400a74a86396.JPG/r154_200_3830_2277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg