SIX balls, a blindfold and a first-timer taking home top spot: it was all part of the Calare ballot draw on Friday. It was Kate Hook whose number was drawn first in the second random selection of the day, which means the independent's name will sit at the top of ballot papers come time for the people of Calare to cast their votes. "I don't know how much difference that will make, but I've been told that it's a great thing, so I'm happy with that," Ms Hook said. "It was also nice to know that it's done." Asked how she felt now that another major part of the lead-up to the election was done and dusted, the independent added: "There's a real feeling of momentum building up." "We've been really active since before Christmas and really there's now a sense that something's happening and there's potential for something historic to happen," she said. "It's really a community movement that's behind my campaign, so I'm excited for the community." All six candidates - Kate Hook, Sarah Elliott, Andrew Gee, Kay Nankervis, Adam Jannis and Stacey Whittaker - were in attendance at Hive Orange in McNamara Street for the ballot draw. Ms Hook was delighted to see all of those running in attendance. "It's nice for all of us to be in the one space and shake hands with each other and smile at each other," she said. "We're all doing this with different policies and different outcomes that we're seeking, but really, all doing it for our democracy, so we're all in the same boat." The remaining ballot list will see Mrs Whittaker (One Nation) in the number two spot, Ms Nankervis (Greens) number three, Ms Elliott (Labor) in fourth, Mr Gee (Nationals) fifth on the list and Mr Jannis (United Australia Party) in the sixth and final spot. Mr Gee is the incumbent in the race and wasn't too fazed by his low standing on the ballot paper. "I've been in quite a few elections now and I don't think many people follow the donkey votes and it's not too strong in this area and never really has been," he said. "I'm happy with wherever I am on the ballot paper and people will make their own judgement on election day. "All of the candidates will have 'how to votes', but the last time it was the Shooters and Fishers who had the top spot, so it's just the luck of the draw." A donkey vote occurs when an elector simply numbers the ballot paper from top to bottom (or bottom to top) without regard to the logic of the preference allocation. A donkey vote is counted as a valid vote when it contains a number "1" and has numbered every square in sequential order. "This just formally kicks off election season and all the candidates are in and set now," Mr Gee added. "We know what the field is and the community gets to decide who they want to represent them for the next three years. "I think it's very exciting. As I said, I've been doing this for quite a while now and whilst I think it's always nice to be on the top, I've been looking at the results over the years and the donkey vote is to no real affect out here, so I'm not too fussed one way or the other on where the candidates are on the ballot." Ms Nankervis grabbed the third spot on the ballot, a position she thought was "pretty good". "I think it's interesting that the incumbent is below me on the ballot paper," she said. "I think that the Greens in an electorate like this, which has traditionally been a National Party stronghold for the last 10 years, it's very hard for the Greens to get a vote up. But I think this is the climate change election. "Number three is a really great spot on the ballot paper and I'm really pleased with it. I'm expecting that we'll do really well." Mrs Whittaker is another first-timer running for the seat of Calare and said she was "over the moon" to grab the second spot. "I'm happy to be anywhere on the ballot. It gives people a great choice," she said. "If anyone's looking for a change and a strong Conservative, then I'm the person they should be putting a one next to."

