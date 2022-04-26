news, local-news,

A historical birthday bash is set to take place at Abercrombie House on Saturday night, honouring the preservation of Bathurst's history. The Bathurst District Historical Society will be celebrating its 75th anniversary and media officer Sarah Swift is looking forward to the event after a tough two years. Not only was the society's museum shut down during COVID but it was also impacted during the recent renovations carried out on the Bathurst Courthouse building. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst named finalist in top tourism town awards With the museum opening back up earlier this year it will give those attending the anniversary even more reason to celebrate. "We were closed nearly two years with COVID and then the renovations," Ms Swift said. "So we were covered in scaffolding all of last year and with tradies in and out we just had to close ... which was a bit tough." With everything back on track now the museum is open to the public two days a week, with a myriad of memorabilia on display. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst RSL honoured to secure second ANZAC Spirit Award To further embrace the 75-year celebration, Ms Swift is composing a book to be released later in the year that will feature 75 of the historical artefacts on display in the local museum. "We've got all these wonderful objects, I'll just showcase 75 of them in a publication to celebrate this wonderful year," she said. "It's important to the people of Bathurst but it's also of national significance. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst could receive up to 30mm of rain by Sunday "We've got Ben Chifley who was the 16th Prime Minister of Australia, we've got photos and memorabilia regarding his wife and there's just many stories that fit into the wider historical context of Australia. "I believe that our collection is on par with other institutions nationally so it's nice to share that and get it out with the community." The Bathurst Historical Society currently has around 200 members who go on outings and visit historical properties and homes. Many of the members are also volunteers and help to preserve and promote Bathurst's history at the museum. The society generated a lot interest with the bicentenary celebration of Bathurst and that came to a grinding halt when COVID hit. Ms Swift hopes to get the wheels in motion again, beginning with the celebration of the 75th anniversary.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/bda8c9c2-ae4f-4e0f-988b-299f2095d51e.JPG/r0_427_6000_3817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg