The fire crew at the 105 Kelso Station have received a new and improved fire truck that will be much more efficient in emergency situations. The $470,000 vehicle is the first of its kind in the region and 105 Kelso captain Scott Wilson said the team is very excited to have secured it. "It's a big thrill for us, we pride ourselves on what we do for the community so to have this extra resource and extra capabilities is a big thing," Mr Wilson said. The fire truck uses up to five times less water than the older models, carries battery powered rescue tools and features a compressed air foam system. "Foam has quicker knockdown capabilities, smothers the fire and reduces smoke which in the end will help reduce contaminants getting in the air," Mr Wilson said. The battery powered tools also play a big part in making the new truck more efficient as it will save vital time in a rescue situation. The other trucks have the rescue tools attached to them with a hose, which means the fire crew are restricted in how far from the truck they can go. It also takes around two minutes to set up. Now the battery powered tools can be taken out of their compartments and used straight away. "It's a multirole appliance and with the addition of the battery powered rescue tools and battery powered lighting we're pretty much not carrying anything petrol powered on this truck, it can all be charged from the truck," Mr Wilson said. Bathurst MP Paul Toole recently visited the station to see the new fire truck and said it's great to be able to support the crew who do a terrific job looking after the community. "The 15 members out here are called upon 24 hours seven days a week and to be able to see this brand new truck having greater capabilities and greater capacity to be able to deal with incidences is a great way of supporting the work they do here and keeping the community safe," Mr Toole said. If any locals are interested in seeing the new fire truck, Mr Wilson encourages them to come to the fire station for their open day on May 14.

