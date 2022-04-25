news, local-news,

In conjunction with ANZAC Day, Bathurst Heritage Week and the Australian Heritage Festival, the Bathurst Library has a 10-day exhibition running to honour the First Nations servicemen and women of World War I. The exhibition will feature a digital display of five First Nations brothers as well as artefacts and replicas of the First Nations servicemen and women of Australia, which is all open to the public for free. Author Dr Stephen Gapps will also be giving a talk on Friday April 29 about his book Gudyarra: The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance as part of the event. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's about educating the people of Bathurst," library programs team leader Tori Murray said. "What it is, is a well-researched account about the Wiradyuri resistance to the settlers and the colonists at the time and about some of the local figures like Windradyne and some of the other Indigenous names that came through as leaders at the time and how martial law was declared at the time. "It's just a really well-researched account into the history that hasn't really been written down in many different ways." After the success of Mr Gapps's Theo Barker Lecture recently at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Ms Murray is expecting the book talk to be a good carry over. While both events are free to attend, bookings are required for Mr Gapps's book talk through contacting the library. The First Nations servicemen and women of the Central West display is available any time during library opening hours.

