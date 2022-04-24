news, local-news,

The Bathurst RSL's Respect The Day campaign will culminate on ANZAC Day with locals gathering to honour those who fought for Australia to be a free country. The club will host a breakfast after the Dawn Service for returned servicemen and women and their families, followed by a function in the auditorium for former and serving Defence Force personnel. RSL chief executive officer Peter Sargent said the club's Respect The Day campaign runs for a month leading up to ANZAC Day and focuses on reminding people to enjoy the day in a respectful way. "The Respect The Day campaign was born around preserving our traditions; which is have a punt, have a drink, have a great day and celebrate what it means to be an Australian, but do it respectfully," Mr Sargent said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Be conscious that we are able to enjoy this day because of the sacrifice of those who have served. "That's really important for us, we really want to emphasis that message." Part of the RSL's campaign is acknowledging locals who have served and this year the focus is on three women. Leading Seawoman Amanda Wise from the Royal Australian Navy, Leading Aircraftwoman Jennifer Brooker from the Royal Australian Airforce and Captain Carla Gallwey from the Australian Army are each being honoured for their services. Mr Sargent said highlighting locals who served is a great way to personalise ANZAC Day. "I think sometimes people are detached from the ANZAC legend," he said. "When local people start thinking about people they know who didn't come home, when you give that local connection, people start to go 'oh that's a family member'." In addition to the functions for the Defence Force personnel and their families, the RSL Club will be open to locals from 11.30am on Monday for lunch. The club will also have a shuttle bus transporting people from 12pm to Tyers Park Racecourse for the ANZAC Day race meeting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/f53a0ac6-ce6d-47c0-b99d-a2ad9ae045f0.jpg/r0_199_6000_3589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg