MOUNT Panorama will host a winning car of a different sort when a high-tech solar vehicle visits on Wednesday. Members of Western Sydney University's Solar Car Team have taken to the road on a tour of regional NSW that will also incorporate Dubbo and Tocal later this week. The 1300-kilometre round trip started at the university's Kingswood campus. IN OTHER NEWS: The students are driving their most successful car to date, called Unlimited 2.0, which won the American Solar Challenge, a competition to design, build and drive solar-powered cars in a cross-country rally event. The Solar Car Team members are doing the trip to kick off preparations ahead of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2023 between Darwin and Adelaide in October next year. "We're excited to take this opportunity to travel to regional NSW with the aim of inspiring the next generation of sustainable thinkers and getting race-ready," team manager and project officer Brad Nadalini said. He said the road show will be "a fantastic opportunity to train our new recruits in running a solar vehicle on-road, which will help us develop the skills needed to take home the trophy in the 2023 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge". Western Sydney University's Solar Car Team is made up of 26 students from the fields of engineering, industrial design, computer science and visual communications. The students manage the production and design of the vehicle, as well as sponsorship, marketing and the administrative elements of their involvement in international competitions. Unlimited 2.0 will be at Mount Panorama from noon to 2pm this Wednesday, April 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8372e528-ce9a-4056-922c-375059b8c449.jpg/r0_78_1100_700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg