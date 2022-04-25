Anzac Day 2022: Bathurst pauses to remember those who served in war

news, local-news,

"They fought, they suffered, they died: they knew all the horror and terror of war." Reverend Howard Knowles' stark reminder of the 434,000 Australians and New Zealanders who put themselves in harm's way for the British Empire in World War I gave Bathurst plenty to reflect on as the community paused to observe Anzac Day on Monday. READ ALSO: Dr Stephen Gapps speaking during Bathurst Library's First Nations exhibition Hundreds of commemorators gathered at Kings Parade for both the dawn and mid-morning services in what was the closest resemblance to a normal Anzac Day for the first time in three years. The day was especially significant to veterans from Vietnam and Afghanistan, both of whom are observing important milestones this year. For the former, 2022 marks 50 years since the conclusion of Australian operations in the Vietnam War, while the latter were given their first opportunity to observe Anzac Day since the conclusion of the war in Afghanistan. READ ALSO: RSL reminds locals to celebrate but more importantly commemorate "To you guys [who fought in Afghanistan], welcome home," Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills said. The Bathurst City and RSL Concert Band marked the Vietnam milestone by playing a host of pop hits from the 1960s and 1970s to honour the music that helped soldiers get through times of turmoil. Mr Mills stressed Anzac Day is by no means a celebration of war or a means to glorify battle. "We meet today to remember those who have served our country during conflict, crisis and humanitarian operations," Mr Mills said. "We also honour those who continue to serve, as well as those who left a little part of themselves on the battlefields overseas and still bear the scars of their service. "There's also the men and women who served on the home front that we must acknowledge, and the many animals who have aided, and continue to aid, servicemen and women past and present." After two COVID-wrought years, there was relief for many veterans as crowds cheered and clapped for them to honour their efforts in war. READ ALSO: The 105 Kelso Fire Station has received an upgraded truck for emergencies For Vietnam veteran Bob Triming, it was fantastic to see a welcome number of people turn out to pay their respects. "It's especially great to see the younger generation take a keen interest in Anzac Day, as the future of commemorative events relies on their continued participation and initiative," Mr Triming said. "The best part of these commemorative events is they remember everyone, irrespective of race and gender." April 25 marks the day Anzac troops landed at Gallipoli in 1915, 107 years ago. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/40911bbc-e972-492b-91bc-ea58343b8b41.JPG/r1_340_4134_2675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg