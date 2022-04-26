community,

Organisers and volunteers are putting the final touches on preparations for the 153rd edition of the Royal Bathurst Show. This year's show is set to get underway on Friday morning for the general public, but judging commenced early last week. Royal Bathurst Show president Colin McPhee said it's set to get busier in the coming days. READ MORE: "As it gets closer, it's getting busier and busier," he said. "The sites have been filled but the people are coming in to fill their spots. "The girls in the office have been absolutely flat out, answering calls and questions. It'll get busier and busier right up until Thursday night." Gates are set to open to the general public at 9am on Friday morning, with tickets still available for the show. People are able to purchase tickets online or in person, however, they can only use their Dine and Discover vouchers when buying tickets online. Single day and three-day tickets are available, which can be bought as single adult, concession or children tickets, as well as a family of four or five. Tickets can be purchased online: www.123tix.com.au/events/31104/royal-bathurst-show-2022. Unlike the 2021 edition of the Royal Bathurst Show, there will be little to no COVID-19 restrictions. For more information, visit the show website: www.bathurstshow.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

