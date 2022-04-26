news, local-news,

A LITHGOW man has been charged with a string of offences following a high visibility police operation in Bathurst over Anzac Day. Officers from Chifley Police District were out in force on Monday to ensure public safety and provide a high visibility presence. Unfortunately, police said a number of people displayed poor behaviour throughout the day. Among them, according to police, was a 31-year-old Lithgow man who was charged with six offences after failing to leave an event on Eleven Mile Drive at Kelso. He was charged with behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school, destroy or damage property, resist officer in execution of duty, excluded person fail to leave premises when required and assault officer in execution of duty. He will appear before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday. In other charges, a 19-year-old West Bathurst woman was charged with assault officer in execution of duty and contravene a prohibition/restriction in AVO following an alleged domestic violence incident in Kelso. MAKING NEWS: She was bail refused and appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Tuesday. An 18-year-old Bathurst man was issued with a $500 Criminal Infringement Notice for Offensive Behaviour after police say he was seen urinating in public in William Street. And a 37-year-old Kelso man has been charged with driving with a blood alcohol level in the mid-range category after allegedly returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.144 following a vehicle stop on Kabbera Boulevard at Kelso. He was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice to appear before Bathurst Local Court at a later date. Overall, police said several people were moved on from licensed premises across the district due to their intoxicated behaviour. Highway patrol officers were also busy over the long weekend. Just after 2pm on Monday, officers from Bathurst Highway Patrol were performing mobile speed enforcement duties along Conrod Straight at Mount Panorama when they say they saw a vehicle being driven by a 37-year-old woman with a four-year-old child standing on the seat between her and the steering wheel. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was issued with infringements for drive with passengers four years or older but less than seven years not restrained as prescribed ($352, six demerit points) and drive without proper control of vehicle ($469, three demerit points). Officers also submitted a child-at-risk report.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/d1cd62fe-bf1c-4f1b-83e4-d5e0cfc66fb6.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg