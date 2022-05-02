news, local-news,

Construction has completed on Bathurst's first residential-style accommodation for locals with high physical support needs. The facility in Llanarth will house four people who require constant professional care and Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham is very pleased with the end result. The house has been designed with efficiency at the forefront of every decision and an important feature of the premises is the H frame ceiling track hoist. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Organisers want to build festival numbers back up " [It] assists staff to maneuver clients anywhere in the particular room," Mr Packham said. "This system will allow people to have less stress through safe lifting practices straight into a bathroom and toilet facility. "You really need this sort of system so [clients] have less stress with their moves and the staff are able to cope with it as well." The layout of the house is designed so clients can be easily moved from their beds to the adjoining bathrooms with the help of the hoist. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Pub Test panel looks at the pressing issues The kitchen has also been designed to accommodate different wheelchair heights with an adjustable bench and dining room table. "We've had to think about everything you would need to really cater well for people," Mr Packham said. Due to COVID, the build took longer than expected but Mr Packham is glad to see the end result and is already looking ahead to building more of the same facilities in Bathurst. Construction on Vivability's second high physical support needs house is under way and Mr Packham has three more vacant blocks that are highly likely to be used for the same purpose. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Elizabeth Chifley preschoolers donate to flood victims The growing community numbers mean the need for facilities like this is only going to increase. Vivability alone service over 1000 clients in the region. "We're seeing people from around the state enquire about accommodation in Bathurst with us because of the quality of the facility that we're building," Mr Packham said. "We've had a lot of contact with organisations like Huntington's NSW ACT for their clients and we're getting approached from people and families from around the state that are looking for this sort of facility and it's just hard to get, it didn't exist. "So we were keen to put something in place." Many people with high physical support needs live in aged care facilities because they reach the point where they can no longer be cared for at home. Mr Packham said Vivability is conscious that most of these people are only in their 30s or 40s, so providing another option for them is important. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

