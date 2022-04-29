sport, local-sport,

THEY'RE calling it 'Super Saturday' and given Carrington Park will host 10 games and Bathurst Panthers teams from under 10s through to first grade, it's easy to see why. Just as easy to see will be that each of the Bathurst Panthers sides in action will be wearing the same uniform, the open league tag side only slightly different with a dash of pink. Having that same look is part of Panthers' push to have the junior and senior sides at the club more closely associated. It's something president Dave Hotham is passionate about. He knows the future success of senior Panthers sides rests with the juniors aspiring to play at that level as they develop through the ranks. "Myself and Mick [Carter] spoke at the start of the year and I asked if we could have under 6s through to first grade all in the same gear and we both agreed, it's great to see it come to fruition," Hotham said. "What we're really trying to push is bringing our juniors through, you just have to look at last weekend, we had two under 18s [Jackson Carter, Tom Lemmich] make their first grade debut. "What we're trying to get into is a cycle so when the older fellas go there's a lot of juniors coming through. From last year there are seven under 18s that have stayed around the club, I'm more than happy with that." READ MORE: Hotham is eager to see Bathurst Panthers' new league tag recruits learn from St Pat's READ MORE: St Pat's look to continue their dominant run in Group 10 league tag READ MORE: Belfanti is backing his Penrith Panthers to win SG Ball grand final By combining their home games in the season opening round of Group 10 Junior Rugby League with the seniors, there will close to 11 hours of action to take in at Carrington Park. It culminates in the first grade ANZAC Day Memorial Trophy match against St Pat's, with the under 7 Panthers to run out with the top side. "With the way the draw is this year, there's a lot of round where we have three or four junior games before our 18s. Last week there were three junior league tag games before we play and this week we've got three or four junior games first," he said. It's not just game day that Panthers of all ages are coming together either, with seniors helping to coach the juniors. It makes the juniors look up to the seniors and many are delighted that they now get to wear the same playing gear too. It's gear designed by Bathurst's Fully Promoted. "What we wanted to do was stay local, so Fully Promoted have done our gear and been unbelievable. Everything we've had looks really good and right through it's been a very good transition," Hotham said. "It helps keep the money local, Liz [Louise] and Brett [Seymour] have been unbelievable to work with." Saturday's action starts at 9am with the under 10s. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/6002e775-f1c8-43ed-a34a-5d6499161f3a.JPG/r317_466_2886_1917_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg