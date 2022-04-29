coronavirus,

There were 454 new COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District to 4pm on April 28. Of the total cases, 174 were from PCR tests and 280 from RATs. READ MORE: In the last four weeks, there is 970 active COVID-19 cases in the Bathurst local government area, 1197 in Orange and 1975 in Dubbo. In the same time period there is 136 in Blayney, 106 in Lithgow, 50 in Oberon and 165 in Mid-Western (Mudgee).

