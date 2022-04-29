community,

AFTER 23 years behind the Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador Competition, Vicki Wilson is calling it a day, with this year to be her last. Ms Wilson, who is also the driving force behind the Rural Achievers program, said while she will miss running the former Miss Showgirl competition, it is time to bring in fresh blood. Ms Wilson got involved after being asked to run a showgirl ball. "Tony Toole and his wife Betty asked me and I said I would be interested. That's virtually how it started. "I joined the Show Council, organised the show ball and ran our first showgirl competition." IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: She said the competition was popular from the outset. "It was popular because 23 years ago there were a lot of balls. "That has changed over the years, but we staged a lot of balls; we also had a couple of ball cocktail parties." She said the competition expanded to also include Bathurst Council after (mayor) Norm Mann approached her and asked if council could get involved. "Since then they've supported the showgirl competition and the luncheon. We use the council chambers to have photos and the mayor's office for interviews. "We've always had great support." Since taking over the reins, Ms Wilson estimates around 150 young women have been involved in the competition. Among the highlights was 1999, when Royal Bathurst Showgirl Kristy Roberts went on to win the title in Sydney, and progressed to the National Showgirl Competition. "We also had (Bathurst Showgirl) Jennifer Clulow as a runner up in Sydney, and Stephanie Ferguson was also runner up. "It's just fantastic for Bathurst. "There are seven zones in NSW and between 500 and 600 girls go in the competition. "We are very fortunate to have three girls (represent) over that time." Ms Wilson said during her tenure, what she has enjoyed most in the role is empowering young women. "We have really good, young professional women." While stepping away from the Young Woman Ambassador competition, she will still be involved in the Rural Achievers program. "I just think it's good to let new blood, and younger women get involved," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/1a329f4f-0d37-41e3-ba85-0db01dc3d56f.jpeg/r0_282_4032_2560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg