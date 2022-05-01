news, local-news,

PLANS are in motion to pay tribute to farmer and environmentalist Russell Carrig. Bathurst Regional Council is set to name a walkway/cycleway within Eglinton's Saltram Circuit in his memory after receiving a request from Mr Carrig's daughter, Robyn Waddell. Mr Carrig purchased part of Alloway Bank in the 1970s, where he farmed crossbred sheep, leading to his involvement in the East Saltram Creek Landcare Group. He also taught sheep and wool classing expertise at the Bathurst and Oberon technical colleges, and over the years won several Farmer of the Year awards. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "The walkway named after my father would not only be a great honour in memory of the work he did for the area, but also fitting as he was instrumental in developing the East Saltram Creek Landcare Group, of which he was the chairman, which focused on the environmental improvement of the creek," Ms Waddell said in her 2019 letter to council. It was not the first time she approached council to honour her father, having requested in 2014 that a street in stage two of Eglinton's Icely Estate be named after him. Council did not use his name in the estate, but did add it to council's road naming database for future use. Ms Waddell's 2019 request to name the walkway/cycleway after her father was denied. The matter was discussed again at a council working party on March 2 of this year and appears to have had a better reception. At its April 20 meeting, council resolved to advertise the proposal for two weeks to allow for public comment. Following this, the proposal will be put to council for final consideration and approval. Councillor Jess Jennings has indicated his support for the proposal, saying he wanted to recognise Mr Carrig's "achievements and efforts in Landcare in the early days". "It was still potentially a little bit new, a little bit controversial back then, and to see a farmer getting into it and making it happen and seeing in hindsight what Landcare has delivered across Australia and locally here in Bathurst is quite something," Cr Jennings said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/c9d2a2cd-52ac-43bf-af9e-2d98818a2f4e.jpg/r0_109_2950_1776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg