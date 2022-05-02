sport, local-sport,

BATHURST '75's undefeated start to life in the Western Premier League (WPL) continued on Saturday evening, claiming an impressive win over Dubbo FC on Saturday night. Played at the No. 1 Oval in Dubbo, Tom Rooke scored twice from the spot, with Athaui Aluk scoring another, as the visitors went on to claim a 3-2 victory over Bulls. After four rounds in the WPL, '75 are now second behind undefeated city rivals Panorama, having won two games and drawing another two. Coach Mark Comerford said he was pleased with his team's win on Saturday. READ MORE: "It was a good win. We had a couple guys out for different reasons, so we went up there with 12 players," he said. "To come away with a 3-2 win against a team that scored five goals the week before and playing with relative confidence, it was a pleasing result when considering the circumstances. "I thought we played reasonably well in big patches. I certainly think our second half was good." The visitors would break the deadlock with basically the last play of the second half, with Tom Rooke converting a penalty to give his team a 1-0 lead heading into the break. It didn't take Bulls too long to find an equaliser in the second half, with Alex Richardson putting the ball into the back of the net following a long throw in just three minutes in the second half. The visitors would take the lead again just before the hour mark following a goal from Athaui Aluk, before Bulls made it all square again in the 76th minute when Bulls veteran Scott Fox headed home a goal following a Kobe Rapley corner. The goal scoring wasn't over just yet and with just five minutes left on the clock, Rooke stepped up for his second spot kick and slotted it into the bottom left corner and away from the Bulls keeper to give his side a 3-2 lead and ultimately the win. Comerford said he's been impressed with how his team has performed in the opening four rounds of the WPL, but said improvement in defence is needed. "The start has been positive, hasn't it. To have zero losses is good," he said. "We probably need to look at defence and being better organised. The game we played against CYMS, we dominated but still conceded and had some other opportunities. We've also had two 2-all draws and we conceded other two against Bulls. "We'd like to keep clean sheets. Scoring more goals than the other team is great but we need to be more organised defensively." In other WPL matches, Orange Waratahs claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Orana Spurs, while Barnstoneworth United crushed Lithgow Workmen's 5-0 in Orange. The CYMS-Macquarie United and Parkes-Mudgee matches were postponed due to wet weather.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/c6771386-4c12-4e65-af16-5ba6ea5146c0.jpg/r2734_1829_5761_3539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg