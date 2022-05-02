news, local-news,

After years of hard work and months of waiting to celebrate, Charles Sturt University (CSU) students are enjoying the culmination of their studies at the postponed graduation ceremonies this week. The first of five gradation ceremonies at the Bathurst campus was held on Monday morning with some students having waited 18 months for this day. Theatre Media graduate Roan Van Heekeren was expecting to graduate at the end of 2020 but was unable to due to COVID. A big part of Mr Van Heekeren's course was an internship and as a result of lockdowns he was unable to complete it at the time. Though a little later than planned, Mr Van Heekeren was still very excited to be celebrating his graduation. "It's such a relief to finally get here, for a long time we didn't know if we were actually going to get a graduation ceremony and everything," he said. "Yeah you get your testamur and everything but I think there's something really nice about being able to come in and put the gown on, wear the hat and really tick it off - it's a massive bucket list item." Students within the Faculty of Arts and Education from both the 2020 and 2021 cohorts were the first of the "catch up" graduations that will continue to take place over the next month or so at all campuses. ALSO MAKING NEWS: CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon said there will be 27 graduations taking place across the state in the coming weeks to make up for those who missed out during COVID. "Although delayed, still a very proud day," Ms Leon said. "As you can see by their glowing faces, as they come across the stage, they're really proud and pleased to be here for their graduation." Senior lecturer in communications Dr Travis Holland said he enjoyed watching so many of his students graduate after a tough few years. He also acknowledged the families and friends who supported the graduates throughout their studies. "I couldn't be happier and prouder for the people graduating today," Dr Holland said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/8e1284c6-7a2e-445f-a68f-eab2bf11abc6.JPG/r0_112_3214_1928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg