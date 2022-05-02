news, local-news, Miss Showgirl, Young Ambassador, Zoe Peters

FAMILY, friends and supporters were among those gathering at the Bathurst Show on Friday night, for the announcement of the inaugural Young Woman Ambassador winner, a title taken out by Zoe Peters. Charli Kamper, who works in aged care and hospitality in Bathurst, placed runner-up in the competition. Chief Steward, Vicki Wilson, who is also handing over the baton after 23 years running the competition, thanked everyone involved. During the evening the winners of the commercial exhibition were also announced. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/2c61e22d-094b-4167-b46b-f536b80b363a.jpeg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg