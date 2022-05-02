sport, local-sport,

IT'S felt like an eternity but Bathurst Netball Association senior players returned to the court for the opening round of play on Saturday. Local netball competitions were unfortunately cancelled in August last year before grades could be properly concluded with grand finals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately for the junior netballers, they weren't able to get onto the court because of the wet weather but seniors were able to get underway on Saturday afternoon. READ MORE: Bathurst Netball Association president Tina Muller said it was great to finally have some local competitions back underway. "We didn't actually get our finals in last, so it was been a while," she said. "It was really good to get out there. The rain held out for the afternoon session, so we managed to get the seniors up and running, which was really good." This season the Bathurst Netball Association A grade competition has reverted back to one single top tier competition, having previously run a split competition, where the top half teams would break away from the bottom half teams halfway through the season. On Saturday, Mana took on Scots All Saints College, Bulldogs Verdelho played Collegians Mystified and Superstars United played Panthers, however, at the time of publication, results were available. Muller said it's looking like there'll be a strong, competitive A grade competition this season. "We had enough numbers nominate into the A grade competition which meant that we didn't need to split them, which is really, really good," she said. "I think it's going to be really competitive. I think it's going to be a good comp."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/e96d0979-4e2e-45c4-b588-b89b529d8dcf.jpeg/r3_134_1277_854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg