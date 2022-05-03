news, local-news,

Despite a disruptive few years of study, a number of Charles Sturt University graduates have hit the ground running and already secured employment in their respective fields. Journalism graduate Mac Reith-Snare was able to land a job as a sports journalist shortly after finishing his studies and has enjoyed employment at Prime Seven for the last six months. Mr Reith-Snare said although COVID was disruptive it forced him to adapt, which helped prepare him for "the real world". ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It was definitely hard, particularly being our last year of Uni, but I think it was maybe a blessing in disguise to show how hard the real world was going to be," he said. CSU is known for its high graduate employment rate and Mr Reith-Snare credited the university for preparing him for the workforce. He thanked a number of his lecturers for the advice they gave, not only in relation to assessments but to real world application. "It was awesome and I definitely think the lecturers helped prepare me for my first job out of Uni." Mr Reith-Snare was one of many to celebrate graduating from CSU on Monday and senior lecturer in communications Dr Travis Holland was proud to see the mix of students coming together to celebrate the end of an era.

