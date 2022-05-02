news, federal-election,

ONE Nation's Rod Roberts made a pitstop to the Royal Bathurst Show to help bolster Stacey Whittaker's campaign for the seat of Calare. Mr Roberts, who is based in Goulburn, is a member of the NSW Legislative Council and has been part of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party since 2018. As an experienced and trusted voice in the party, Mrs Whittaker was keen to have him join her at the Bathurst Show on Saturday to help spruik the party's message. "He came up for the day. He's based in Goulburn, but he's trying to get out and about to support the candidates," she said. "I've been asked a lot of different questions that are more state than federal and Rod was on hand to be able to answer a lot of questions for people that were looking for answers to current issues that are happening that they've been unable to get answers for, or he could point them in the right direction. "He is a very busy man and I appreciate the time he took to spend in Bathurst. He went around and spent some money at the show as well, which is good for the show society." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mrs Whittaker said that she received positive feedback from people who visited her booth at the show on Saturday. She will be visiting the Orange Show on May 14 to speak to more people in the electorate. With the election so close, it is unlikely that another high profile One Nation Party member will be able to visit the region to assist on the campaign trail. However, Mrs Whittaker assures that the party, including its leader Pauline Hanson, has been made very aware of the issues regional people are facing. Mrs Whittaker visited Ms Hanson in Newcastle last week to talk about Calare. "I went and had a couple of hours with her just one-on-one and she was very interested in the area," she said. Unreliable phone service was one of the topics that came up during their discussion and Mrs Whittaker said the party leader was "pleased" she had brought it to her attention.

