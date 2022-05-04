sport, bathurst-1000-news,

THE TWO most recent winners of the Bathurst 1000 will join the Bathurst 12 Hour grid this year, with Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth behind the wheel in different cars for Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia. The Melbourne-based team has confirmed the driving squads for three of their six contenders, with each car in the team expected to be an outright contender. The first three combinations confirmed include the #9 Hallmarc Property Group Audi, the #47 Supabarn Supermarkets car and the #65 CoinSpot Audi. The #9 car will be driven by experienced GT and Porsche racer Marc Cini, Holdsworth and Dean Fiore. Cini is a veteran of nine 12-Hour starts at Mount Panorama - with a best finish of fifth outright - while Fiore and Holdsworth are also hugely experienced: having made five and seven starts, respectively. Canberra brothers James and Theo Koundouris will draw on the Bathurst experience of David Russell aboard their #47 Audi R8, the latter having finished on the podium of the 2021 Bathurst 1000 with Erebus Motorsport. This is the seventh time that the Koundouris brothers will have raced together in the 12-Hour. Finally, the CoinSpot Audi driven by Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross will draw on the experience of Mostert as their 'Pro' driver. Talbot and Mostert joined forces to win the opening race of the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia at Phillip Island, while Ross gained valuable laps at the Australian Grand Prix aboard their car as a high-speed chauffer for corporate guests. "It's exciting and I feel like it's our best shot at winning the event this year," Ross said. "Chaz and Liam had a great round at Phillip Island in the new-specification car, and I got some laps at Albert Park so we're very confident with the package. "It's the best possible team to go to the Mountain with.. I don't think I've ever been more excited to get to the track given we have a real opportunity to challenge for a Bathurst 12 Hour victory. "The Audi team are the best around and drawing Chaz and Adam to the team is proof of that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/0bfe6e0c-b349-46f9-b7a7-bdfa2ba48e3e.jpg/r0_61_2048_1218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg